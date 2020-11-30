Benni McCarthy's brother bust with Mandrax worth R8.7m

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Benni McCarthy’s older brother was arrested with R8.7 million worth of Mandrax on Friday. Jerome McCarthy, 47, was granted R100 000 bail in the Bellville Magistrates' Court on Monday. The brother of South Africa’s all-time leading goal-scorer was himself a Bafana Bafana player in the late 1990s, and also played for local clubs Santos and Manning Rangers. Jerome fell foul of the officials when the Hawks, following a drug shipment of 250 000 Mandrax from Gauteng, ended up on his doorstep in Parow. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said: “A joint operation by the Western Cape and Gauteng Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) promptly responded to information of an alleged parcel containing 250 000 Mandrax tablets being delivered at the Cape Town Airport Industria from Germiston.”

Sources close to the case said cops intercepted the delivery truck at the airport, asked the driver to give them the delivery address, then drove the truck to the location.

The officers pretended to be delivery guys and allegedly caught Jerome red-handed.

“The team intercepted the vehicle transporting the consignment and further information led them to a residence in Bosbok Street, Parow. A search was conducted upon arrival and a 47-year-old was arrested,” Hani said.

Benni McCarthy, South Africa’s all-time leading goal-scorer. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Jerome had no previous convictions, but would have to adhere to strict bail conditions.

“The suspect was granted R100 000 bail and is required to report every Friday at the police station between 9am and 4pm.

“He must hand over his passport and the case has been postponed till 25 February 2021.”

Daily Voice