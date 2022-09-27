Bitou Municipality rolls out three-stage plan following Plettenberg Bay fatal shark attacks

Durban: The Bitou Municipality has rolled out a three-step plan to address shark attacks in Plettenberg Bay. At the weekend, Plett beaches were closed following a fatal shark attack at Central Beach.

Story continues below Advertisement

"NSRI Plettenberg Bay and the police services were activated following reports of a shark incident at Central Beach. The sea rescue craft, Eric Stratford, was launched. On arrival on the scene, the body of a believed-to-be 39-year-old female from Cape Town was recovered from the water and brought to the beach," the municipality said. There was also a fatal shark attack in June, at Sanctuary Beach. Municipal spokesperson Andile Namntu said the city, along with key stakeholders, had put together a Plett Shark Action Plan.

"In addition to the 12 shark-bite kits sponsored by NSRI that are already strategically placed along the main beaches in Plett, the group are also engaged on several WhatsApp platforms that keep stakeholders informed of shark activity in the area. “The plan approaches the issue through three stages," Namntu said. Stage 1: ‘Shark Smart’ signage, collateral and public awareness

Story continues below Advertisement

● Signage: Private funding was donated to assist the Bitou Municipality with signage that creates awareness and shark-smart actions that are focused on potential sharks along the Plett coastline, both graphically and with text. The signage was approved in mid-September and is being printed. The signs will be erected by the Bitou Municipality shortly. ● Collateral: Plett Tourism is assisting the Bitou Municipality with DL fliers as per the “Shark Smart” signage content. The fliers will be distributed to home rental agencies, hotels, guest houses, lodges and B&Bs by late October. ● Public Awareness: Plett Tourism is working with Wesgro (the tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for the Western Cape) on a national communications plan that is expected to start mid-October.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stage 2: Shark deterrent measures ● The Bitou Municipality approved the research for shark-deterrent options on May 31. The research will take about 18 months before it can be determined if shark-deterrent structures are a viable option for the Plett coastline. Stage 3: Shark spotting

Story continues below Advertisement

● The Bitou Municipality approved additional lifeguards on the main beaches of Plett during high season and popular public holidays. This will be implemented from October 1. ● The Bitou Municipality has identified two potential physical locations for employed Shark Spotters at the Lookout Beach and Robberg Beach areas, with raised vantage points. Shark spotters will be appointed. ● The Plett Shark Action Group is investigating the costs for two drones, stationary cameras, specialised water-monitoring software and the appointment of specialised monitors who will analyse shark activity and notify authorities to close the beaches.