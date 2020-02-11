Cape Town - Concerned role players in the academic publishing and bookselling sector said they noted higher education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande’s visit to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) offices in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The Alliance for Academic Success, a group formed by stakeholders in the academic book supply industry, said the visit would provide a critical opportunity for the minister to account for his department’s recent decision to pay the NSFAS textbook and learning material allowance as an uncontrolled cashable allowance for the 2020 academic year.
“This grave decision was taken despite the widespread negative repercussions the cash payment has already had on students and on the fiscus,” the group said in a statement.
In January 2019, NSFAS instituted a unilateral policy change, without input from critical education sector stakeholders, according to the alliance.
It said the "rash decision" saw allowances for textbooks and other learning material, previously paid to NSFAS students via dedicated and ring-fenced systems, suddenly being paid out in cash directly to students' bank accounts.