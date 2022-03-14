Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Body of girl, 16, found in rubbish tip in Philippi, metres away from where Amahle Quku’s body was discovered in 2020

The lifeless body of 16-year-old Zintle Tsawe found laying in a rubbish tip in Browns Farm, Philippi, only meters away from were the body of Amahle Quku was found in 2020. Picture: Supplied

The lifeless body of 16-year-old Zintle Tsawe found laying in a rubbish tip in Browns Farm, Philippi, only meters away from were the body of Amahle Quku was found in 2020. Picture: Supplied

Published 11m ago

Share

The discovery of the body of 16-year-old Zintle Tsawe, found only metres away from where Amahle Quku’s body was found in 2020, has sent shock waves through the community of Philippi.

Nyanga police were called to the scene at about 8am on Sunday, in Mzingqizwane Street in Browns Farm, where Tsawe’s lifeless body was dumped in a rubbish tip.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.

Although the actual cause of death is still unknown, witnesses at the scene said that there were no visible wounds on her body.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Nyanga police are investigating a murder case. Anyone with information isrequested to call Crime stop on 08600 10111,” Swartbooi added.

More on this

There have been speculations around the community that Tsawe was raped before she was murdered. However, these speculations have not been confirmed by authorities.

IOL

Related Topics:

crime, law and justiceSAPSCape Town Gender-based ViolenceCape FlatsGBVMurder

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello