Body of girl, 16, found in rubbish tip in Philippi, metres away from where Amahle Quku’s body was discovered in 2020

The discovery of the body of 16-year-old Zintle Tsawe, found only metres away from where Amahle Quku’s body was found in 2020, has sent shock waves through the community of Philippi. Nyanga police were called to the scene at about 8am on Sunday, in Mzingqizwane Street in Browns Farm, where Tsawe’s lifeless body was dumped in a rubbish tip.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown. The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi. Although the actual cause of death is still unknown, witnesses at the scene said that there were no visible wounds on her body. “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Nyanga police are investigating a murder case. Anyone with information isrequested to call Crime stop on 08600 10111,” Swartbooi added.