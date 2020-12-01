Body of missing lifeguard found near Muizenberg beach

Cape Town – The body of lifeguard Thokozani Mthethwa, who went missing near Muizenberg beach at the weekend, has been recovered.

His body was recovered late yesterday afternoon between Strandfontein and Mnandi beach.

Employed as a seasonal lifeguard by the City of Cape Town, the 23-year old Mthethwa fell off a rescue sled being towed by a jet ski while en route to assist a kite surfer in distress off St James beach just before 3pm on Saturday. A senior lifeguard had been operating the rescue craft.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Tuesday members attached to the SAPS dive unit, in conjunction with the SAPS air wing unit, had used a helicopter to do aerial searches along the coastline from Mnandi beach until Kommetjie main beach on Monday.

SAPS divers had also performed a coastal patrol on quad bikes and 4x4 vehicles from Muizenberg until Mnandi beach without success.