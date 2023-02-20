Boy, 10, drowns at farm dam

Cape Town – The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed the drowning of a 10-year-old boy in the Wilderness. Wilderness is in the Western Cape on a coastal stretch known as the Garden Route.

According to the station commander of the NSRI Wilderness station, Mike Vonk, a drowning was reported on Sunday afternoon. “At 2.53pm on Sunday, NSRI Wilderness duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at a farm dam inland of Wilderness. “The sea rescue craft Oscars Rescuer was towed to the scene.

“NSRI rescue swimmers, the SAPS, the police’s Dive Unit, and Frontier Medix medical services responded,” Vonk said. On arrival at the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers identified where a 10-year-old boy was last seen in the water before disappearing underwater while swimming with friends. “Four NSRI rescue swimmers initiated a sweeping line free-dive search and during the search, the child was located.”

Attempts to resuscitate the child failed. His body was taken into the care of the Department of Health’s Forensic Pathology Service. Vonk said police opened an inquest docket.

