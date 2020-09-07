Boy, 10, struck in head by stray bullet from warring gangsters on Cape Flats

Cape Town - A Cape Town boy has been rushed to hospital after allegedly being struck in the head by a bullet during a shooting between rival gangs. Just after 11am on Monday, Nahemiah Claassen, 10, a Grade 6 learner at Parkwood Primary, was rushed to the Red Cross Children’s Hospital. The Parkwood area is laced with various gang factions fighting for drug turf and power, who reportedly started shooting in Parkwood Walk. Speaking to African News Agency, community worker and activist Rashaad Allen alleged that the incident occurred when a member of the Mongrels gang wanted to shoot a member of the Six Bob gang. “As the shooting was happening, everyone was running for cover. The Six Bob was standing about a metre and a half behind a (street light) pole.

“Nahemiah was also running home but was shot in his head a metre from his home,” Allen said.

Nahemiah lay just off the pavement as members of the community rushed to his aid.

The young boy was covered with a brown blanket.

Nahemiah’s cousin, Chad Crowley, 24, told African News Agency: “His mother is with him (at the hospital). The rest of the family is here at the house and we are all awaiting news.

“Everyone is distraught and we’re just praying for the best.”

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed the shooting incident and said members of the Grassy Park South African Police Service (SAPS) had arrested a 22-year-old suspect. The second suspect is yet to be found.

"The 22-year-old suspect is due to make a court appearance at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of attempted murder, once he has been charged,“ Traut confirmed.

Traut said the SAPS believes the suspects are affiliated to a local gang and asked the public assist the police with information on the whereabouts of the second suspect.

African News Agency (ANA)