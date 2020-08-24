Boy, 11, who used to be scared of ocean saves two men at Fish Hoek beach

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

By Robin-Lee Francke Cape Town – When a young boy from Kirstenhof signed up for the Fish Hoek Surf Lifesaving Nippers in 2018, he never knew he would be saving the lives of two men at 11 years old. Nippers is a junior programme that introduces children from ages eight to 14 to surf lifesaving. It is an activity that teaches children life skills and knowledge about the marine environment and grows their confidence. Nippers also places children on a path to further their lifesaving skills as they grow older. On Sunday, Braedon Powell, 11, a Grade 5 pupil at Kirstenhof Primary School, saw a fatal incident in the making and, without batting an eyelid, went in to save the potential drowning victims.

His father, Sean Powell, said the family were out on a social visit to Fish Hoek beach and the children were playing in the surf and practising, as Nippers were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Braedon Powell has been hailed a hero after he saved the lives of two men at Fish Hoek beach on Sunday. Photo: Sean Powell

However, the proud father said when his brave son saw the danger, he took a red board and shouted: “Dad, I’m going to help those guys!

“About 150 metres offshore, Braedon paddled out to two grown men who were floating on an inflatable mattress.

“Everything was calm and the gentle breeze was shifting them further away from the shore.

“Braedon went out to the men and realised there was a hole in the mattress. The men said they could not swim and it was a race against time,” Powell told African News Agency.

The father said his son, weighing just 30kg and known for his passionate and caring personality, calmed the men down, pushed his board against the mattress and paddled back to shore with all he had.

“He told me: ‘Dad, I paddled for my life, my shoulders and neck were burning.' It truly was something extraordinary to see.

“He identified the inappropriate material used by the men as noted in the Nippers' handbook, he noted the wind offshore and saw they were drifting off. It’s off-season and there were no lifeguards,” Powell said.

The men Braedon saved were relieved and collapsed on the partially deflated mattress.

They tried inflating the mattress again but were unsuccessful and left the beach.

“Braedon went on playing as if nothing had happened. All he said was: ‘I’m a Nipper, this is what they train us to do.' To think he only started in Nippers in 2018 because he was initially afraid of the ocean,” Powell said.

The little hero was not available for comment as he was at school and after school he had lifeguard training.

“The Nippers programme is amazing and their coaches are amazing.

“Those two men, wherever they may be, are alive because of what those coaches at Fish Hoek are training,” Powell added.

Braedon's brave deed was posted on social media and his act has gone viral.

Social media users have labelled him a hero.

African News Agency (ANA)