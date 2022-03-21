Boy, 13, drowns in Mossel Bay, another man missing at sea

Cape Town - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has reported two incidents at the weekend in Mossel Bay at De Bakke Beach and at the Mossel Bay Golf Estate. In the first incident on Saturday, just before 3pm the NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew were activated after reports came in about a drowning in progress.

According to the NSRI Mossel Bay station commander, Andre Fraser, a routine training course was under way at the sea rescue station and immediately the sea rescue craft St Blaise, an ER24 ambulance, a By Grace ambulance, police and the policing dive unit were activated. “Eyewitness information indicated that two children were in difficulty in the surf when one managed to get out of the water and one had disappeared under water. “It appears that while swimming a local 13-year-old male got into difficulty when his brother, aged 17, tried to assist him.

“The 17-year-old brother had then managed to get back to shore when the 13-year-old had disappeared under water. “On arrival on the scene a sea and shoreline search commenced. The teenager was located under water and recovered onto the sea rescue craft,” Fraser said. He said the boy was brought ashore, where CPR efforts continued on the child.

Unfortunately, the child was declared dead on the scene. An inquest docket has been opened by the police. On Sunday just before 4pm, Mossel Bay duty crew were activated after an emergency WhatsApp group message reported an individual had fallen down the cliffs and into the sea at the St Blaise walking trail at the golf estate.

Fraser said all services, including paramedics, fire and rescue services, police and traffic services responded. “A shoreline and sea search commenced. “Two helicopters joined the search. One helicopter is privately owned by a local man who volunteered his helicopter to assist in the search and one helicopter was volunteered by Mossel Bay Helicopters.

