Boy, 15, caught with firearm concealed in teddy bear

Cape Town – A tip-off has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect in Wesbank, Mfuleni, who was allegedly caught with an unlicensed firearm concealed in a teddy bear. It is believed that the suspect is linked to a local gang operating in the area, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said on Tuesday.

’’In their endeavours to bring stability to crime-affected areas in this province, members attached to Lockdown II were deployed in Kleinvlei, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein last night, where they arrested suspects for serious offences.’’ A 35-year-old man was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation in Somerset Height in Kleinvlei, when he was allegedly found in possession of a prohibited .38 special revolver and ammunition, as well as a blue Kia Picanto reported stolen in Parow at the beginning of the year, Traut said. In Kraaifontein, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of a stolen Honda Ballade. The suspects are expected to appear in a Blue Downs court soon.