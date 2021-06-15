Boy, 15, caught with firearm concealed in teddy bear
Cape Town – A tip-off has led to the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect in Wesbank, Mfuleni, who was allegedly caught with an unlicensed firearm concealed in a teddy bear.
It is believed that the suspect is linked to a local gang operating in the area, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said on Tuesday.
’’In their endeavours to bring stability to crime-affected areas in this province, members attached to Lockdown II were deployed in Kleinvlei, Mfuleni and Kraaifontein last night, where they arrested suspects for serious offences.’’
A 35-year-old man was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation in Somerset Height in Kleinvlei, when he was allegedly found in possession of a prohibited .38 special revolver and ammunition, as well as a blue Kia Picanto reported stolen in Parow at the beginning of the year, Traut said.
In Kraaifontein, a 33-year-old suspect was arrested for being in possession of a stolen Honda Ballade. The suspects are expected to appear in a Blue Downs court soon.
In an unrelated police intervention, eight suspects are expected to make their court appearances today in Vredendal on charges relating to the Nature Conservation Ordinance.
The suspects were apprehended in a road block in Van Rhynsdorp yesterday by members of the Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit for being in possession of six bags comprising protected flora. The exact value of the plants is yet to be determined.
IOL