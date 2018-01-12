Metrorail has warned Cape Town rail commuters to brace themselves for the reality of longer travelling times in 2018.

Cape Town – Metrorail on Friday warned Cape Town rail commuters to brace themselves for the reality of longer travelling times in 2018.

Train users will, like motorists, spend a longer time covering the same distance, said regional manager Richard Walker.

"The instability and vulnerability of the rail system will continue to limit operational flexibility in 2018: Due to the obsolescence of the infrastructure and trains beyond their design life, in-service failures are a reality and incessant vandalism severely hampers the provision of stable services," he said.

Read more: Train services on Cape's Central Line suspended after security guard shot dead

The average travel times during weekday peaks is expected to extend as follows:

* 90 minutes for commuters travelling from Muldersvlei/Wellington/Strand to Cape Town;

* 60 minutes from Kraaifontein to Cape Town

* 70 minutes between Simon’s Town and Cape Town

* 45 minutes between Bellville and Cape Town

* Commuters travelling from Retreat to Cape Town should prepare for a 40 minute trip;

* Central line commuters can expect trip lengths of 60 minutes or more when travelling from Chris Hani/Kapteinsklip; and

* A trip on the Lavistown route from Bellville to Cape Town will last 45 minutes.

Walker also confirmed that services on Cape Town's Central line (Chris Hani/Kapteinsklip/Bishop Lavis routes are still suspended as the labour issue remains unresolved.

"We encourage our commuters to utilise social media channels, subscribe to receive text alerts or to contact the City of Cape Town’s Traffic Information Call Centre toll-free service 0800 65 64 63 to ensure they are aware of any last minute changes that may extend the average trip length," he said.

Also read: Vandals leave rush-hour commuters on Cape Town's central railway line stranded

He advised commuters to practice safe and responsible commuting: ‘‘We understand that commuters are anxious to get to their destinations on time but please refrain from drastic actions like travelling between/on top of trains, hanging onto parts of the trains or sitting in/hanging out of open windows which can lead to injury or death."

He urged the public to continue reporting criminal activity to any of the numbers below with a guarantee of full anonymity and a reward of up to R25 000 for any information leading to a conviction.

Metrorail Protection Services hot-line: (021) 449 4336/5056

RRPU Cape Town (platform 1): (021) 443 4325

RRPU Bellville: (021) 941 6800

RRPU Philippi /Stock Road: (021) 370 1011

RRPU Retreat: (021) 710 5129

RRPU Radio Control/ OPS room: (021) 449 4309/10

SAPS Crime Stop: 0860 10111

Crime line SMS 32211

IOL