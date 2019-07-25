An ordinary dog has become the hero of his family after he was shot while taking on an armed hijacker at his owner’s home. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - An ordinary dog has become the hero of his family after he was shot while taking on an armed hijacker at his owner’s home. Guluva, a “pavement special” from The Leagues near Mitchells Plain, is currently recovering at the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa in Philippi after he was shot in the face.

The bullet ripped through his mouth, cutting his tongue.

Derrick Mfengwana, 37, says Guluva saved the life of his sister’s boyfriend on 17 July.

He says it was just after 6pm when the man arrived home from work and was about to pull into the driveway when suspects pounced.

Derrick lives on the property with his partner, his sister and her boyfriend.

The boyfriend had gotten out of his VW Golf 5 to open the gate when he was confronted by three men, one of them armed with a gun.

Derrick says a brave Guluva sensed the danger and immediately started barking and then tried to bite the gunman on the arm.

“My sister’s boyfriend was opening the gate when he was approached by three men and they wanted to take his car and probably his life also,” says Derrick.

“The dog went for the man and was trying to bite him on his hand and that is when the man shot the dog in the face.”

During the commotion, the crooks ran away while the sister’s boyfriend ran to safety on the property.

Derrick says when he heard the gunshots, he rushed outside, fearing the worst.

“I heard the gunshot and thought it was my sister’s boyfriend being shot,” he says.

“I looked around the driveway and saw blood and then I saw my dog bleeding from the face.”

Derrick says he wrapped Guluva in a towel and rushed with him to the AWS where vets saved his life.

“The vet thought the dog was not going to make it,” says Derrick.

“The dog is a hero because it saved us, and the car was not stolen.”

Allan Perrins of the AWS says Guluva is doing fine: “The dog suffered a laceration to the tongue and is struggling to eat solids for now but will have a full recovery. The dog is stable now.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says a case of an attempted carjacking was opened with no arrests yet.

