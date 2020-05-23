BREAKING NEWS: SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases rocket to 21 343, with 10 new deaths



Saturday's 1 218 new cases represents the highest jump in daily new infections yet.

The Eastern Cape on Saturday reported 5 new deaths, while Gauteng reported two. With 4 new deaths bringing its total fatalities to 261, the Western Cape has the highest number of Covid-19-related deaths.



Nationally, 564 370 tests have been conducted in both the private and public sectors, with 21 338 of these having been done in the past 24 hours.





A total of 10 104 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

Cape Town - Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa have risen to 21 343, with 10 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, according the Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. This brings the total number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the country to 407.