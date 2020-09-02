Brrrrr! SA feels the chills

Durban - The South African Weather Services has warned that a cut-off low pressure system, developed in the south-west parts of the country, have seen isolated showers and thunderstorms sweeping across central and southern parts of SA.

SAWS added that most areas in the country were experiencing windy and chilly conditions. There were also reports of gale-force winds in some parts.

"Strong winds are also expected over most parts of the central interior, mainly in the North-West, Free State and the Cape provinces," SAWS said.

In a statement, SAWS said this will result in fire danger conditions over the western parts of the North-West, the eastern interior of the Northern Cape as well as the western and central parts of the Free State province.

SAWS said strong south-easterly to easterly winds are predicted for areas along the coasts - from Table Bay and all the way along the southern coastal belt up to Port Alfred.