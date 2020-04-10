Call for Cape residents to rally against Strandfontein Covid-19 shelter

Cape Town - Residents have called on to take a stand against the Strandfontein temporary shelter provided by the City of Cape Town in response to the Covid-19 lockdown.

This comes from a letter which was written by volunteers from different Community Action Networks who object to temporary accommodation as result of concerns about the living conditions on the homeless within the area. People are encouraged to sign the letter before Monday, 13 April 2020 at midday, as it will be sent to Mayor Dan Plato.

"The crisis that we are facing exposes more acutely the depth of poverty and inequality in Cape Town. As the regulations and lockdown begin to bite, too many people are hungry and without a home or access to opportunities to survive," the letter states.

"The crisis calls on all of us to nurture a deeper and more profound sense of our shared humanity, to act with overwhelming generosity and to ensure the most vulnerable residents do not suffer harm. Although the City must take measures to contain the virus, we expect politicians and city officials to lead with moral integrity and compassion.

"No matter the emergency, we cannot condone any action by the state which we know will rupture our society once again,"