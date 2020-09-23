Camps Bay invaders fear being kicked out of fancy holiday house

Cape Town - A member of the queer group that invaded a lavish Camp’s Bay holiday house says they are having sleepless nights because they are worried they will be evicted. The seven members from the #WeSeeYouMovement informed the property manager on Monday they will be staying in the house “forever”. Vatheka Halile, 32, tells the Daily Voice although they invaded the spacious house to feel safe from crime, they are constantly worried. “I hardly slept, I didn’t know if the police or private security guards would come knocking,” she says. Vatheka Halile, 32, tells the Daily Voice although they invaded the spacious house to feel safe from crime, they are constantly worried. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete/Daily Voice “We wear whistles around our necks, so when something happens we can alert each other.”

The group had booked the six-bedroom Roland Avenue holiday home and paid R15 000 for a weekend stay even though they never intended to leave.

On Monday, they sent an email to Turnkey365 manager Gaby van Wyk apologising for the deception.

“They told us they will not leave. I explained we don’t own the property, we are mandated by the owner, who is a foreigner, to manage the property,” Van Wyk said.

Yesterday Van Wyk said the company would lose about R50 000 to R60 000 if the squatters didn’t leave by today, when new guests are expected to check in.

“We have about 14 housekeepers who we paid in full throughout the lockdown,” she says.

“We can’t afford to have any of our 20 properties that we manage to lose income.”

She said they are still in negotiations with the invaders to resolve the issue.

Vatheka says they want to speak to the property owner: “We hope that this could be an opportunity to collectively set a precedent for cooperation between the private and civil sector to urgently redress our current social crises.

“We trust our safety will not be compromised. We invite all like-minded people to join in acts of solidarity and take back our home, our country, our future.”

