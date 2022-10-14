Cape clean-up crew finds body of newborn in Kraaifontein

Durban – The body of a newborn baby was found by a crew involved in a clean-up operation in Kraaifontein in Cape Town. “The City of Cape Town’s cleansing team was busy cleaning an illegal dumping spot along Maroela Road in Kraaifontein, when they found the body of the baby,” the City’s mayoral committee (Mayco) member for urban waste management, Alderman Grant Twigg, said in a statement.

He said for weeks communities and cleansing teams have been cleaning public spaces across the city as part of a spring clean campaign that targets litter and illegal dumping “to help keep our city clean”. “However, it was a complete shock for all on site when a body of a baby was found. The City immediately reported this to the South African Police Service who came to the site and are investigating this incident. Staff who were on site will be offered counselling,” Twigg said.

The City of Cape Town cleansing team at the illegal waste dumping spot in Kraaifontein where the body of a baby was found. Picture: Supplied Last month, the body of a newborn baby was found in a bin in Durban’s busy Umgeni Road. Emer-G-Med’s Kyle van Reenen said paramedics assessed the baby but could find no signs of life and it was declared dead on the scene. IOL