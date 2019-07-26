While some people were laughing very hard at Devon Saunders’ video, “The Army’s Survival Guide to the Cape Flats”, not everyone’s funny bones were tickled.

Cape Town - While some people were laughing very hard at Devon Saunders’ video, “The Army’s Survival Guide to the Cape Flats”, not everyone’s funny bones were tickled. Now a woman has threatened to report him to the SA Human Rights Commission for using the word “moffie”, depicting Cape Flats children as dogs and making fun of a pregnant woman who was killed.

The video features Devon’s alter-ego, Felicia, as well as his mom, Valda Saunders, 63, as an AK47-toting auntie who gets upset about dust getting on her wet laundry.

The video was released last Thursday and immediately went viral; by Thursday it was viewed over half a million times.

But on Wednesday, Facebook user Jade September called Devon out after a pregnant woman was shot dead while taking off her washing in Manenberg.

On 15 July, Tazneem Simons, 22, who was three months pregnant, was struck by a stray gang bullet.

Police have arrested Mogamat Zaid Jacobs for the murder.

Jade wrote: “...he saw fit to post a video making reference to it two days after her murder, claiming that the video was shot two days prior to it happening. Then why still go ahead and post it?”

However, a furious Devon says the video was filmed three days before the incident happened.

“When the video was published, only then did I learn that someone died that way. May the lady’s soul rest in peace,” he told the Daily Voice on Thursday.

“I have a big platform and it would be insensitive to create a video based on a horrific tragedy. I’m not insensitive like that.”

Jade says she is also in the process of laying a complaint at the SAHRC after Devon used the word “moffie” in his video.

For tip number nine, he advises soldiers not to pick fights with moffies, spelling out the word using phonetic alphabet letters “Mike, Oscar, Foxtrot, Foxtrot...”

“I have seen the struggles of gay people on the Cape Flats and him casually using homophobic slurs does nothing more than worsening the dangers faced by the LGBTQI community. We are not caricatures for him to generate laughs,” said Jade.

“I will be lodging a complaint with the Human Rights Commission of South Africa and not because I want to spite Devon, but society as a whole should realise the situation on the Flats is very serious and coloured people deserve to be treated with respect at all times.”

