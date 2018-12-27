File picture: Pixabay

Cape Town - Police have arrested several suspects following a deadly drive-by shooting in Bishop Lavis in Cape Town in which two children were killed and several others injured on Christmas Eve. In a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said anti-gang unit members, in conjunction with detectives, had been working around the clock following shooting incidents in Bishop Lavis where two minor children were killed and seven other people injured on Monday, 24 December 2018.

"In the early hours of this morning, the members descended on an informal settlement in Athlone where they arrested a 23-year-old suspect and seized several items including medical supplies, R29 000 in cash, cellphones and a gas welder with regulators."

Six other suspects are currently being questioned by police.

"While busy with the search, information led the team to two more suspects wanted for a murder and an attempted murder case that occurred in Bishop Lavis in October 2018," Potelwa added. "The suspects in their twenties were subsequently arrested.

"In the last leg of the operation, AGU members drove to nearby Kreefgat in Bonteheuwel where they arrested two other suspects, both aged 27, for the shooting incident where two children died on 24 December 2018 in Bishop Lavis."

Police also took in six others for questioning.

All charged suspects are expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis court soon.

Police management hailed the efforts of the team as they ventured into dangerous terrain in search of perpetrators of serious violent crimes.

African News Agency (ANA)