Cape Town - Two police officials from Philadelphia near Cape Town are due to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a charge of corruption after they allegedly solicited a bribe from a motorist who was allegedly drunk. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the two officials were arrested by Anti-Corruption Unit members on Tuesday at their place of work.

"It is alleged that the 35-year-old Sergeant and 37-year-old Constable pulled over a vehicle on the N7 Philadelphia at about 01:00. They solicited the driver to pay R400 to avoid arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.

"After paying the money, the driver was allowed to go. The victim reported the matter to police and the two members were identified and arrested. They will appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court today on a charge of corruption."

