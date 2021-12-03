Cape family of 13 left destitute as house destroyed by fire

CAPE TOWN - A Worcester community is still reeling in shock after a family of 13 lost their home in a blaze on Friday morning. The house, located in Roodewal, stands charred and residents of the home have been left with only the clothes on their backs.

Neighbours tried their best to contain the fire, which ravaged the home just before 5am. A family of 13 from Worcester have been left with only the clothes on their backs after their home was destroyed by a fire. Photo: supplied Family spokesperson and neighbour Annelise Noble said the community is heartbroken at this loss just weeks before Christmas. Noble has been friends and neighbours to the family for more than 40 years.

Speaking to IOL, she said the family is extremely emotional. “At about 4.45am we heard people screaming and we went out. We started praying immediately for this family. God is so good and no one was injured; however, the children in the house were treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation,” Noble said. She said the close-knit community is running around to gather donations for the family of 13 and her biggest concern is for the man in the house, who is disabled.

A family of 13 from Worcester have been left with only the clothes on their backs after their home was destroyed by a fire. Photo: supplied “The fire started on the stoepie and spread to the whole house. “I am so worried about the man of the house, who is disabled, as well as the daughter-in-law, who is eight months pregnant. “All the baby items burnt in the fire,” Noble said.

She said the family is afraid to leave their house due to the criminal elements in the area. Residents are calling around to get the family some of the essentials. Noble has urged anyone who can assist to please come forward.

“We are just looking for anything to assist this family. They have nothing, and the most important things now are to get doors, windows and paint for the house. “I have reached out to a church who said it will be coming to bring the family a meal. “If anyone can assist with anything it would be highly appreciated,” she added.