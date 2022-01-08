Cape fire teams fight blaze on Signal Hill

FIRE teams are fighting a blaze on Signal Hill in Cape Town. According to reports, at least four fire crews were working to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established. Officials said the situation was under control. https://t.co/lQmNpm8YOj pic.twitter.com/bLLsBgCB6I — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 8, 2022

Cape Town: Fire pic.twitter.com/oqvcRAUWmE — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 8, 2022 The latest blaze came just hours after a fire was doused at the Department of Justice’s regional offices in Cape Town. IOL reported that officials were investigating the circumstances of the fire.

According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, Cape Town Central police opened an arson docket for investigation after a fire was reported in Queen Victoria Street in Cape Town. “No one was arrested," he said. Meanwhile, Paul Makaula, the man accused of breaking the windows at the Constitutional Court, appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

He is facing a charge of malicious damage to property and was remanded in custody until March 25 after abandoning his bail application. NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the investigation process was at an early stage and more charges were likely to be added in terms of the National Key Points Act. Investigations conducted by Lieutenant-Colonel Ingrid Simons revealed that Makaula is a parolee after he had been sentenced to 15 years in 2010 for murder. This information would be forwarded to the Department of Correctional Services for further processing.