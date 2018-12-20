Samantha Cain, 38, had just put her son on a taxi and was returning home on Tuesday when she was shot by unidentified men. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A well-known community worker from Elsies River has been gunned down in cold blood in broad daylight. Samantha Cain, 38, had just put her son on a taxi and was returning home on Tuesday when she was shot by unidentified men on the corner of Wakefield Close and Waterford Street in Connaught Estate.

The mother of three was a member of the Walking Bus child safety project and also supervisor for the Women for Change programme in the area.

Shattered by the news, Ward councillor Beverly van Reenen says Samantha was a voice for change in her community.

“I have known Samantha since my tenure started in 2014. She was a very vocal woman with a beautiful broad smile. She was one of the first people who stepped into my office and demanded change for her community,” Van Reenen says.

“Many people are not aware that Samantha is the reason for many changes, such as lighting and roadworks, in the community.

“In the last financial year, the results of City upgrades and changes are because of Samantha. The woman I know was a star. She loved her community unconditionally and would give her last for anyone who needed it.

“I am absolutely devastated by such a senseless killing.”

On Saturday, Samantha was among over 1000 Walking Bus members being celebrated by Mayor Dan Plato and received a certificate of appreciation.

Plato expressed his disgust at the senseless murder.

“The loss of an innocent life in our communities is a tragedy. Ms. Cain prided herself in playing her part to make her neighbourhood safer,” he said.

“The heartless gangsters who did this do not deserve to be living on our streets, they are not welcome in our communities and must be behind bars.

“I will be visiting the family to express my condolences and will be talking to the police about what they are doing to catch the perpetrators. They must catch the gangsters and put them behind bars, away from our communities who only want peace.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Tuesday at about 6.30pm on the corner of Wakefield Close and Waterford Street, Connaught Estate, where a 38-year-old woman was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.”

Van Wyk confirmed a murder case was registered.

