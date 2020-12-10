Cape Flats residents praised for tip-offs leading to arrests of suspected hitmen

Cape Town – Grassy Park cops have praised residents for coming forward to report gun-slinging gangsters, resulting in the arrest of two suspected hitmen in just two days. Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing, says residents in Parkwood and Ottery are sick and tired of gangsters and have stepped up to assist police in preventing shootings in their communities. In the first arrest on Monday night, cops nabbed an alleged hitman for the Yuru Cats gang in Ottery after receiving a tip-off. “Officers of the Crime Prevention Unit were conducting patrols when they received a tip-off about a skollie at Peter Court who was in possession of a gun and drugs,” says Laing. “The officers responded immediately and spotted the suspect who started to run when he saw the officers.”

Laing says determined cops chased after the 35-year-old, and when they searched him, they found a 9mm pistol hidden in his underpants.

SEIZED: Ammunition & gun taken off skollie during arrest

“They did not find drugs, but the 9mm pistol with 17 live rounds of ammunition was hidden in his underpants.

“He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. It was also found that the firearm was reported stolen in Mitchells Plain in November.”

The next day cops patrolling in Parkwood were approached by residents who told them of a gangster who was spotted walking with a firearm.

“They told the officers that the suspect, who is a member of the Mongrels gang, was on his way to go and shoot on rival gang members and the officers went to look for him,” says Laing.

“They spotted him in Cuckoo Crescent, where he ran when he saw the officers and threw the gun away, but the 9mm pistol was recovered and he was arrested.”

SEARCH: Weapon was found by top cops in Grassy Park

Both gunmen are set to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court soon.

Laing says as cops work hard to curb gang shootings, they have noticed many gangs now have new hitmen.

“Over the past few months, many of the main shooters for the gangs have been arrested and taken off the streets, but we are seeing a new group of hitmen emerging as the youngsters are now trying to earn their tjappies (tattoos) in the gangs.

“But the community is not having it and are coming forward with information so we can arrest these guys.

“The festive season is around the corner and none of us want to see an innocent person killed because gangsters are shooting.”

