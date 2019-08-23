File picture: African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - A 57-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 1-year-old baby in Orpheus Street, Woodlands on Friday, police have said. Police opened a case of rape shortly after it was reported.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said initially two suspects were taken into custody but one of the suspects was released when it was found that he was not linked to the crime.

According to a report from Voice of the Cape Radio, it is believed that the child’s mother discovered blood on the child’s nappy and immediately lodged a case with the police.

Rwexana told IOL the investigation is ongoing and the man will appear at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday.