A young man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a group of men who drove over him after viciously beating him at a petrol station shop.

Cape Town - A young man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a group of men who drove over him after viciously beating him at a petrol station shop. Marius Zeeman, 29, of Bothasig, had been at a party on Friday night and stopped at the Shell Garage on Old Paarl Road, Blackheath, to buy cigarettes.

Marius left the shop and got inside his Nissan Almera when he was approached by the group of eight men who began kicking and jumping on his vehicle.

“I got into the car and had just lit my cigarette when these guys came out of nowhere and began jumping on the bonnet and the others kicked it,” he explains.

“I got out and asked them to please stop and didn’t know why they were doing it.

A young man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by a group of men who drove over him after viciously beating him at a petrol station shop.





“They told me to get back into my car [or] else there was going to be trouble.”

But Marius says it didn’t end there.

One of the men grabbed a glass bottle and began beating him.

“Then they got into their vehicle and as I lay there, they reversed their car over me and drove forward over me,” he continues.

Marius says he thought he was going to die, but managed to get up and realised his friend was waiting for him at the party.

“I was his lift home and the petrol attendants there also wanted to help me to my feet but I managed,” he says.

Marius was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed that he had a broken shoulder, deep gash in the back of the head and cuts to his legs.

“I do not know why they did this and I have opened a case with the police,” he says.

“I am in so much pain and must be back at hospital this week.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms a case of attempted murder and assault has been opened for investigation.

“This office can confirm that a case of assault to do grievous bodily harm with a second charge of attempted murder has been opened by a 29-year-old male at Bothasig Police Station,” he says.

“The charges relate to an incident whereby the complainant was allegedly assaulted by a group of men and who had driven over him with their vehicle.”

Daily Voice