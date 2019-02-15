File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

*** WARNING: STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT ***



Cape Town - A single mom says she is living in fear after her alleged rapist was released on bail and threatened to return.

The 36-year-old woman told police her former co-worker Stanley Hart, 45, from Mandalay, stalked her before raping her in her apartment on 11 January.

Hart is a sales manager at Zone Fitness at the Watergate Mall in Mitchells Plain,

“Stanley and I were colleagues at Zone Fitness in 2015 and I resigned in 2016 after he denied my application to transfer to head office,” she explains.

“He then started messaging me, he wanted to get to know me in a personal capacity.

“I lost contact with him until he messaged me in November.

“He kept hounding me about pictures on Facebook, of me with my boyfriend and on 14 December, I told him to leave me alone. I blocked him and everything.”

She says on the day of the alleged attack, he called her first.

“He called me saying he has my USB cable and wanted to drop it off. He also said he wants his New Year’s kiss.

“I live in a secured complex and the next thing I heard someone at my door saying ‘maak oop nou’ (open now). It was Stan dressed in his work uniform.”

“He choked me by my neck, I told him he’s hurting me. He dragged me to my room and threw me on my bed and that’s where he raped me,” the woman says, crying.

“I didn’t know what to do. I told him to f*k*f and he gave me this evil look and said, ‘nou gaan ek die agterdeur afbreek’, meaning anal sex, and I went numb and quiet.

“He laughed, then told me we have ‘unfinished business’ and he is coming back (the following) Monday,” she says.

The upset mother says she had to fetch her children from school at 1pm, that day and nearly crashed the car four times.

“I dropped my children by their grandmother and told a friend about the rape,” she says.

“I immediately went to the doctor. I was placed on HIV preventative medication.

“I am in a state. It’s like people do not believe me. I am having nightmares, anxiety attacks, break-outs.

Hart was arrested on 14 January in the parking lot of his workplace.

“He was held for 48 hours and now he is out on bail. He is back at work and walks around like nothing happened and here I am traumatised,” the mom says.

The Marketing Director for Zone Fitness, Herman Blackie, confirmed Hart was back at work.

“We have sat down with the employee and his lawyer and he stated they were in a relationship. He said the sex was consensual.

“He is innocent until proven guilty. These are still allegations, we will take necessary action should more information arise,” Blackie said.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirmed the Wynberg FCS is investigating a case of rape.

“A 45-year-old suspect was arrested and appeared in court, bail was granted by the court,” he said.

