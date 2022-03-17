Cape of Good Hope SPCA wins court case against dog owner who viciously assaulted his dog on CCTV footage

Cape Town - The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said it will continue to fight for the rights of animals after it won its court case against a man who assaulted his dog in full view of CCTV cameras in Durbanville. The Bellville Magistrate’s Court convicted Johannes Schlechter for contravening the Animal Protection Act.

Story continues below Advertisment

Schlechter was denied custody of the three dogs he owned, which were confiscated by the SPCA in September 2021. Johannes Schlechter was convicted in the Bellville Magistrate's Court and declared unfit to own any animal for the next three years. Picture: SPCA Criminal charges were filed after a pug, named Buddy, was seen to be viciously kicked and beaten on CCTV footage at Agrimark in Durbanville. Schlechter, who was being represented by a private attorney, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.

During his testimony, Schlechter told the court the dogs were like his children and were well taken care of. He stated on the day of the incident, Buddy ran through Agrimark which upset customers and made his way towards the main road and traffic. He admitted he knew what he did was wrong and apologised to the court. Johannes Schlechter was convicted in the Bellville Magistrate's Court and declared unfit to own any animal for the next three years. Picture: SPCA He assured the court this would never happen again.

Story continues below Advertisment

The SPCA’s Chief Inspector, Jaco Pieterse was called to testify and told the court they were not seeking justice because the animals were kept in poor condition, but due to the fact that Schlechter repeatedly hit the dog in the face with his fist, pinned him to the ground, picked him up from his hind legs, dropped and kicked the dog. The magistrate who convicted Schlechter sentenced him to a fine of R6 000 or 12 months imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition he is not convicted of cruelty to animals during the suspension period. The court also declared Schlechter unfit to own or be in charge of any animal for the next three years.

Story continues below Advertisment

Buddy and the two other dogs have received care from the SPCA to the value of nearly R80 00 for medical and boarding expenses. The SPCA said Buddy is now available for adoption. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisment