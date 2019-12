Cape pastor’s son robbed, killed on Christmas









File picture: Pexels It was a black Christmas for the family of a well-known pastor after his son was shot and killed on the morning of the holy day. Zabian Burrows, 29, was robbed and murdered while going to a shop at Eikenfontein train station at 6am last Wednesday. According to the family, they had been up all night on Christmas Eve, singing carols and socialising, and Zabian had gone to an ATM to withdraw money. Zabian’s body was found in his white Toyota Conquest at the station. Police spokesman Andrè Traut say two suspects were arrested within hours of his murder, and appeared in court on Friday.

Two bust for the Eikenfontein killing.

Supporter

Zabian was the son of Pastor Wayne Burrows of the Old Apostolic Church in the area.

He was part of the church choir and also a big supporter of the local rugby club Hands and Heart.

Zabian Burrows.

His sister Cheryl Burrows, 35, says Zabian was a loving and kind man with no connections to gangsters and crime.

“Hy was ‘* huiskind (He was a house child). On Christmas Eve he spent time and sang carols at the home of a sick man in Scottsville.

“He was in the choir of the Old Apostolic Church and was a decent person.

“He was such a joker and he was the apple of our mother’s eye, and loved her cooking.”

She says their mother was hospitalised for shock and anxiety when she heard about Zabian’s death.

“Everyone in Kraaifontein knows him as someone who loved his church and worked hard to uplift our youth.”

Zabian was single with no children and had been looking forward to their annual vacation to Pretoria, a hartseer Cheryl adds.

Daily Voice