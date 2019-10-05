Five men were arrested and 435 units of abalone were seized during a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation in Strandfontein in Cape Town on Friday. Photo: SAPS

CAPE TOWN - Five men have been arrested and 435 units of abalone were seized during a South African Police Service (SAPS) operation in Strandfontein in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Saturday. On Friday, officers attached to Strandfontein SAPS followed up on information received from the community about illegal abalone activities in Oppermans Oord, Camp Road in Strandfontein, Captain FC van Wyk said.

"Upon their arrival, they caught four suspects red-handed as they were busy processing the abalone worth an estimated R120,000. The members also confiscated green nets, five cellular telephones, a scale, a silver Chevrolet LDV, along with other equipment to process abalone."

Five men, aged between 26 and 43, were arrested and were due to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges relating to the Living Marine Resources Act, Van Wyk said.

