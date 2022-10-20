Cape top cop under investigation for allegedly having black constable stripped naked, searched

Cape Town – An investigation is under way after the acting station commander of the Bothasig police station in Cape Town is alleged to have ordered lower-ranking officers to strip and search a black constable. The white police captain has been stationed at the police station for over a decade, however, sources claim she has a tainted track record.

Speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity, a source said the captain previously worked in the human resources department as a warrant officer, but later got promoted to the head of Visible Policing as a captain. Currently, she is understood to be filling the role of acting station commander and has allegedly been shortlisted for the position on a permanent basis. The source said the incident occurred on July 19.

“A case has been opened against a white captain based at Bothasig SAPS as well as two white officers who she ordered to strip search a black officer, a constable who was on duty at the time. “The incident happened in July when the officer reported for duty. He was stripped naked and searched while on duty,” the source said. “The police officer who was searched has been off due to stress after the incident and now fears for his life after opening the case as the captain has friends in high places and thinks that she is untouchable,” the source added.

Further claims were made that SAPS members stationed at Bothasig police station feared the captain would get the top job. “She has been shortlisted to take over as station commander of Bothasig SAPS with many members of colour scared of this as various complaints have been laid against the captain but have been covered up by her friends in power. “When members join SAPS they sign an oath. She has clearly broken her oath and is not fit to be a station commander or even a member of SAPS as her actions are racist and an abuse of power.

“She must be held accountable and officers of colour should not have to go through this abuse and be scared to report on duty. This affects their work as well as their own health as they are not worried about doing their job but surviving the day. “Members of SAPS should be promoted on merit not because they have friends in higher powers,” the source told IOL. Colleagues of the captain wants her badge to be removed, however, they are afraid to state this publicly.

IOL has seen the registered case number pertaining to the incident. The IOL news team reached out to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for comment, however, its spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, referred them to the SAPS. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the case in question was being investigated.