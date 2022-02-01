Cape Town 10s is back after Covid-19 absence and space is strictly limited

Cape Town - After a year long absence due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Cape Town 10s, which is one of the biggest social sporting events in the country is back. The 14th Cape Town 10s, a two-day multi-sport festival is back in the Mother City from February 4-5 at Green Point Common fields, the City of Cape Town said in a statement on Tuesday.

More than 20 000 people - including players and spectators - showed up at the event in 2020. However, only 2 000 people will be allowed in three venues of the 2022 event due to Covid-19 restrictions. Ticket prices for the event range from R250 to R1 500, according to the Cape Town 10s website. The Cape Town 10s was originally confined to rugby when it began in 2008 - since its founders are rugby legends Bob Skinstad and Robbie Fleck. However, it blossomed to include netball in 2013, dodgeball in 2017, soccer in 2018, and running in 2019.

This year Green Point Common fields will play host to 80 social netball, 50 social rugby teams, 20 dodgeball and 20 music performances from local artists over three stages. Cape Town is set to host the 2023 Netball World Cup, a South African Netball legends team is set to grace the Cape Town 10 stage. “This year’s event is also exciting because the Cape Town 10s will feature a South African Netball legends team that will shine the spotlight on the upcoming 2023 Netball World Cup to be hosted here in the Mother City,” Mayco Member for Safety Security JP Smith said.

Smith believes this year’s event is a clear sign of the events industry being released from the shackles of the pandemic - and comes after South Africa has officially exited the fourth wave of Covid-19. “The 10s is an important event not only for raising awareness about the world cup but it is a positive indication for the events ecosystem, which is steadily lifting itself up from a pandemic that has decimated jobs in the sector. We are looking forward to working with the organisers to make it a successful festival,” Smith adds. The City of Cape Town has been a sponsor for nine years and owes this to the event’s “focus on developmental programmes for young people, especially those featuring current and former national athletes imparting knowledge on future sport stars”.