Cape Town adds four more Covid vaccination sites

Cape Town – Four pop-up vaccination sites on a rotational basis in Khayelitsha, Gordon’s Bay and Mfuleni seek to boost the vaccination capacity of Cape Town and reach the unvaccinated population, the City of Cape Town (CoCT) said on Thursday. Non-profit Khethimpilo will host four pop-up vaccination sites; Khayelitsha’s Luvoyo Community Day Centre (CDC), Town Two CDC, Gordon’s Bay CDC, as well as the Dr Ivan Tomms CDC in Mfuleni.

Khethimpilo has strengthened South Africa’s health and social service delivery for more than 13 years. The four pop-up sites will all be open from 9am until 3pm, on specific days in the week. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Luvoyo CDC will be open. Gordon’s Bay CDC will be open on Wednesdays, Dr Ivan Tomms CDC on Thursdays and Town Two CDC on Fridays. “We are making more resources available to reach both the unvaccinated population, but also provide ease of access to persons who are now eligible for their booster doses,” Mayco member for Community Services and Health, councillor Patricia van der Ross said on Thursday.

Van der Ross further urged those who are not vaccinated, and those who are legible for a booster, to go and get their shots. Those who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine are able to receive their booster six months after their second dose, whereas those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are able to receive their booster two months later. There are a number of vaccination sites in Cape Town, split up according to the type of vaccine available – either Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer – and are open on average between 8am to 3pm. Click here to view the full list of vaccination sites in Cape Town.

Earlier on Thursday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said during a digital press conference that the province passed its peak of the fourth wave, and expecting a consistent decline in the coming weeks. Deaths have remained low, as well as hospitalisations. Winde further called for the end to the National State of Disaster, citing low oxygen usage and the ability of the health sector to cope with infected persons as reasons that “we have the ability and capacity to manage Covid-19 without a disaster declaration”.