Cape Town announces scheduled water supply maintenance. These are the areas that will be affected

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate has announced that is planning maintenance work on the water supply infrastructure, scheduled from February 27 to February 29. The City warned that it will result in temporary disruptions to water supply in several areas but said the maintenance work is necessary to enhance the water supply system, ensuring its efficiency and longevity.

The City has urged residents to make necessary preparations. The maintenance schedule includes zero-pressure tests (ZPT) and conditional assessments in various neighbourhoods on specific dates: – Tuesday, February 27: Bellville South, Beroma, Glenhaven, Labiance, and Kasselsvlei from 10am to 4pm.

Additionally, Polkadraai – Blackheath area from 9am to 4pm, and a section of Strand bounded by Algoa Street, De Ruyter Street, Beach Road, and Main Road from 9am to 4pm. – Wednesday, February 28: Somerset Ridge, Westridge, and Audas Estate – Somerset West area from 9am to 4pm. – Thursday, February 29: Cherrywood Gardens, Roundhay, Lionviham, Kalamunda, and Audas Estate – (Bizweni) Somerset West area from 9am to 4pm.

What can you expect during the maintenance tests? During these tests, residents may experience low water pressure or no water supply. Pressure management installations and operations will be carried out to ensure effective pressure-reducing valve (PRV) operations and minimise water wastage. It is worth noting that the maintenance work is scheduled to minimise disruption to the water supply and that work sites are considered construction zones and are off-limits to the public.

Maintenance work may also extend beyond the anticipated time-frame due to unforeseen complexities. After restoration, water may appear discoloured due to trapped air in the pipes. The City assured that this is temporary and harmless. How can you prepare?