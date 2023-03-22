Cape Town artist selling his dreadlocks to fund music career

Durban - What lengths would you go to to achieve a dream or a goal? A Cape Town musical artist has decided to sell his beloved dreadlocks, which he grew for 21 years, so that he can fund his career.

Llewellyn America, a 26 year-old reggae and dance hall music maker from Parkwood in Cape Town, said he cut the dreads five years ago and only decided to sell them recently. America, who goes by the name “Sparta King”, listed the item for sale on Facebook Marketplace for R3 000. IOL saw the advert and contacted him immediately, as the thought of someone not cutting their hair for 21 years seemed interesting.

The advert Llewellyn America posted to Facebook. Image: Facebook “I’ve never cut them since birth. But at the age of 21, it was the first time that I did cut my dreadlocks. “There’s a few things I need to boost my music career. I know it’s legal and 100% natural. I’ve heard that there might be people interested in buying. “So I’ve recently decided to sell them since a lot of people approached me,” America told IOL on Wednesday.

After cutting the 21-year-old dreads, the Sparta King decided to grow another set of locks. His current head of hair has been growing for the past four years and he has no plans to sell them (yet). The Sparta King’s music is a mixture of Jamaican Patois and Afrikaans.