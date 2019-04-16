File picture: Pexels

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s seven clinics have achieved platinum status in terms of the National Ideal Clinic Framework which aims at systematically correcting deficiencies and improving the quality of primary healthcare at public sector clinics through the audit of the Ideal Clinic programme. The clinics were the first city health facilities to achieve platinum status, which was celebrated by the city’s health department at the Bellville Civic Centre on Friday.

The clinics included Kuilsriver, Wesbank, Eerste River, Kuyasa, Adriaanse, Valhalla Park and Kasselsvlei clinics.

The Ideal Clinic programme is an initiative by the national department of health.

“Sixty two city health facilities have so far achieved Ideal Clinic status. This is a wonderful achievement indeed and one worthy of celebration. The staff at the seven clinics that achieved platinum status have worked as a team to overcome a number of challenges. They set the benchmark for others to aspire to,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for community services and health, Zahid Badroodien.

According to the City, an Ideal Clinic is a health facility with good infrastructure, adequate staff, adequate resources, medicine and supplies, with good administrative processes and sufficient bulk supplies. It uses applicable clinical policies, protocols, guidelines to ensure the provision of quality health services.

To achieve platinum status, a clinic must meet 90% of vital elements that have an effect on direct service delivery and quality of clinical care to patients. These include availability of certain medicines, temperature control and cold chain procedures for vaccines and medicine rooms, as well as functional equipment for resuscitation and other emergencies.

“The City of Cape Town is committed to improve primary healthcare services to our clients. We are making gains, slowly but surely. During the next national audit, the aim is for more clinics to qualify. The Ideal Clinic process helps us improve services, for the benefit of our residents,” said Badroodien.

African News Agency (ANA)