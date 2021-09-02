Cape Town cop fatally wounded in alleged hijacking

Cape Town – The Western Cape SAPS provincial management has expressed their shock over the killing of a police member early this morning. The 35-year-old off-duty sergeant, stationed at Lentegeur SAPS Visible Policing, was allegedly hijacked, shot and fatally wounded in Eerste River in the early hours today, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said

’’He was shot in his neck and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died due to his injuries. The scene of crime still needs to be established and reconstructed. ’’A murder case has been opened for investigation by the Hawks. Anyone with information about this fatal incident that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,’’ Van Wyk said. Last week, a suspect appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court for his alleged involvement in a hijacking incident that led to the death of an off-duty policeman.

On August 12, Sergeant Sakhumzi Mbucela, who was stationed at the Wynberg police station, was stabbed in KTC, Gugulethu, and succumbed to his injuries two days later in hospital. Mbucela’s vehicle was recovered on the same day with the help of the local crime prevention unit. The Hawks’ National Priority Violent Crime team followed up on leads, which led to the arrest of the 27-year-old suspect.