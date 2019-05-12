Cape Town - A South African Police Service (SAPS) constable has allegedly fatally wounded a man before turning his service pistol on himself in Khayelitsha in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday.

Khayelitsha detectives were investigating a case of murder and had also opened an inquest docket after a shooting incident at about 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon in Site B, Khayelitsha, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.