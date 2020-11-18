Cape Town cops arrest suspected hijackers, confiscate firearm and ammunition

Cape Town – The Western Cape Tactical Response has responded swiftly to a tip-off that led to the arrest of three suspected hijackers in Khayelitsha. They were found in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a firearm and ammunition, said provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk. The suspects are aged 23, 26 and 34. “On Tuesday, at about 11.55am, whilst on their way to the Nyanga area, the members were stopped at the circle in Faure Road and informed by members of the public that the vehicle, a grey Toyota Corolla, was just hijacked in the Mfuleni area,” Van Wyk said. He said the officers pursued the vehicle and pulled the driver over on Spine Road near Town Two in Khayelitsha. “During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle slowed down and the front passenger door opened and the front passenger threw a firearm out of the car.

“The suspects immediately pulled over and showed their hands through open windows. The members removed each suspect from the vehicle and searched each one and the vehicle,” Van Wyk said.

A Star 9mm pistol and six rounds of ammunition were recovered during the search.

Van Wyk said the suspects were expected to appear in court once they had been charged.

In an unrelated incident, officers with the Public Order Policing unit received an alert from a vehicle-tracking company of a possible stolen motor vehicle in the Capricorn area.

Van Wyk said at 9.30am on Wednesday, a white Volkswagen Polo Classic was spotted in Plum Street in Capricorn, Muizenberg.

“Officers spotted the vehicle and ascertained that it had been stolen earlier in the morning, at approximately 1am, in Neville Reilly Street, Vrygrond.

“The driver and passenger of the vehicle, aged 39 and 32, both male residents of Vrygrond, were arrested on charges of possession of stolen property and the theft of a motor vehicle,” Van Wyk said.

The suspects are being detained at the Muizenberg police station.

African News Agency (ANA)