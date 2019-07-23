After a few days of heavy rain and icy cold temperatures, Cape Town dam levels overall now stand at 65%. File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - After a few days of heavy rain and icy cold temperatures, Cape Town dam levels overall now stand at 65%. This increased by 3.2% from last week's 61.8%.

The latest average level for dams across the province is 49.6% (2018: 50%).

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that roadways were flooded across the City in areas such as Southfield, Grassy Park, Killarney, Kraaifontein, Atlantis, Mamre, Hout Bay, Kuils River, Mitchells Plain, Macassar, Parow and Durbanville.

In a tweet, the SA Weather Service warned of thundershowers across Western Cape.

"Late PM sat image (23 July 2019). Cold front over the western parts of SA. Snow on the high lying areas will become disruptive tonight (southern Northern Cape and western high ground of Western Cape). Scattered showers and thundershowers over WC. Have a good night, stay safe."

About 10-20cm of snow is expected to fall over areas of the Northern and Western Capes between on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The severe weather has also impacted electricity lines. "Power outages are being experienced in the following areas due to the adverse weather conditions - Bellville, Phillip, Nyanga, Simon's town, Bonteheuwel, Manenberg, Crawford, Milnerton, Observatory and Thornton," said City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell.