Cape Town family seeks their missing brother who disappeared four weeks ago

A Cape Town family is appealing for public assistance in locating their brother who has been missing since November 13. The family of Bradley Wyngaard, 49, from Silvertown in Athlone, said they are extremely worried about where he may be.

Wyngaard was last seen leaving the house on that day just before 7am, wearing white/grey striped navy blue tracksuit pants, a navy blue long-sleeved T-shirt, a black hoody, and grey sneakers. He is a coloured man, weighs approximately 85kg, has dark brown eyes and short black hair, and is 1.6 metres in height. His sister, Michelle Williams, said their 73-year-old mother is a wreck, as it has been almost four weeks since her brother’s disappearance.

“On the day, he left the house early, before 7am. My mother asked him where he was going, and he said to a friend in Bridgetown. We spoke to the friend who got him that same morning, but said he was headed to work, and after a short conversation, Bradley walked in the direction of the N2,” Williams said. Two days later, the family got another lead via a Facebook post. “We were told Bradley was last seen near Wingfield Motors along the N7. I managed to track down the guy who saw him and was from the area. Later that evening, my sisters and I drove along the N7 right until Darling, where his ex-wife and son stay,” Williams explained.

Wyngaard suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and his family is concerned as he has not taken his medication in weeks. He has been described as humorous and someone who "would not hurt a fly". “This is the first time he has just left and not returned. Everyone in the area knows him, as he would go to the shop for the elderly or sing songs for the vendors. He is quite the joker.