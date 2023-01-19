Cape Town has received a clean audit for the fiscal year 2021/22

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has received a clean audit from the Auditor General (AG) for the 2021/22 financial year. The City’s Annual Report served before the Mayoral Committee today, 19 January 2023, and will be on the Council agenda for 26 January 2023.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said that Capetonians may be certain that every penny of public money has been spent on service delivery, and that good governance is a must in the city. “Our work is about so much more than just clean audits – we must achieve actual outcomes for residents, and cut red tape where necessary to get it done.” “Rest assured that we’ll keep working for you as we deliver on our key priorities. That includes ending load shedding over time; making Cape Town safer; cleaning up our waterways and public places; releasing more land for affordable housing; improving public transport; and most importantly, working every day for meaningful economic growth that helps more people into jobs and out of poverty over time.”

“Cape Town has received unqualified audits every year since 2006. The City has also consistently been voted the most trusted metro in the country according to the Consulta Citizen Satisfaction Index,” Hill-Lewis said. Meanwhile, City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Finance, Councillor Siseko Mbandezi has said that as per the AG’s 21/22 report, the audit report is unqualified and contains no issues for which management comments and corrective actions are required. “In my opinion, the consolidated and separate financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the City of Cape Town.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“The City’s strong financial position is underscored by several indicators, including an unmatched almost 97% collection rate on municipal payments; the ability to pay all suppliers within 30 days; and a competitive credit rating relative to the negative sovereign and municipal outlook.” “Our Finance Directorate worked extremely hard to achieve this outcome, in the face of increasingly complex regulatory and environmental challenges. Its impact is felt throughout the organisation, and I would like to congratulate the chief financial officer and his team for their efforts,” Mbandezi added. IOL