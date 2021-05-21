Cape Town hit hardest by winter storm in province

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has been hit the hardest by two cold fronts, with localised flooding in low-lying areas and some roads that have been waterlogged.

The latest winter storms, the first of which made landfall on Wednesday evening, have largely subsided, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Friday. The City said mopping-up operations are continuing across the Cape metropole.

The City’s disaster officials have completed assessments in Khayelitsha, Crossroads, Delft, Nyanga, Langa, Phillipi East, Macassar Village, Mfuleni and Strand, and the informal settlements department is continuing with assessments in these communities.

Bredell said the wet weather is welcome for a province that has seen severe drought over the past few years, but this does not come without challenges.

“Our municipalities are working non-stop to mop up the affected areas and assist communities that have been affected by the weather. We are expecting further bad weather in the weeks and months to come and we remain on standby at the moment.”

The Central Karoo region has seen less rain and instead some strong wind. This has seen a roof blown off a funeral parlour in Murraysburg and a house in Beaufort-West. No other reports were received.

The Cape Winelands has not seen any significant impacts barring some localised flooding in Stellenbosch that has been reported.

On the Garden Route, the West Coast and Overberg districts have had no reports of storm damage or impact.

“One aspect of these storms that needs to get some attention is the role of blocked drains. Often we see drains and stormwater canals that are blocked due to foreign material that has been dumped into watercourses or drains.

’’During heavy weather the blocked drains and canals mean water cannot run off and this contributes to roads getting severely waterlogged. The public is urged to please report blocked drains to municipalities and avoid disposing of waste and other material in water courses and drains.”

In Cape Town, weather-related power outages have been experienced in Kensington, Somerset West, Newlands, Ravensmead and Masiphumelele.

