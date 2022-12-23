Cape Town International Jazz Festival postponed until February 2024

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival 2023, which was scheduled to have taken place on 17 and 18 March 2023, has been postponed until 23 and 24 February 2024. In a statement released by espAfrika, the organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), several factors have influenced the postponement.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These include a series of unavoidable delays and unforeseen challenges, as well as uncertainties around the future of load shedding, all of which have negatively impacted the planning for 2023,’’ said espAfrika, adding that after consultation with stakeholders, it was better to reschedule the prestigious event until 2024 to give festival jazz lovers deserve. espAfrika has apologised to all the artists, fans, ticket holders, suppliers and partners. Ticket refunds

If you have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster, you can choose to either retain them as the cost of these ticket for the 2024 event will remain the same or obtain a full refund from Ticketmaster.co.za using this link. It is worth noting that no monies from the sale of tickets to date have been passed to the organisers. Therefore, the refund procedure needs to be done via Ticketmaster and not by espAfrika. For ongoing news on the 2024 CTIJF, espAfrika confirms that the new CTIJF app can be downloaded or refer to www.capetownjazzfest.com.

Story continues below Advertisement