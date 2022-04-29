Cape Town karate kid brings home gold from league contest

CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town boy has made not only his mother, his dojo, proud, but also his community as he came home with gold from the Karate South African (KSA) league tournament at the weekend. Qaa’id Randall, 10, brought home the gold in the national under 10/11 kata category in Bloemfontein.

He managed to beat the country's top three in his division. Earlier this year, he also won silver at the KSA nationals which took place in Durban. The Grade 5 pupil from St John's RC Primary School in Kensington is a student at Hiro Dojo Karate in the area.

Speaking to IOL, Qaa’id said he has been engrossed in karate since the age of six. QAA’D Randall, aged 10, with his sensei, Rafeeq Larney, from Hiro Dojo Karate. l SUPPLIED He only started competing this year. “I started karate when I was six years old. My mom put me in karate, because I had anger issues and since then, karate has helped me with it. “I like karate because you get to compete in tournaments, make new friends and learn different katas. It helps your focus and attention and it is a place where I can be free,” he said.

The little champion practises twice a week at the dojo, but before tournaments he will practise daily at home. “I get very very nervous before I compete but you won’t say, because I try to be calm before I go up. “It is a very nice feeling and I am proud of myself. I want to win more gold medals in the future,” Qaa’id said.

When he grows up, he wants to be many things, but he managed to give us his three best ones: a YouTuber; a doctor; and, an Olympic Gold medallist. “My mommy is my role model, because she is a single parent. She supports me and never misses a training session. “My sensei is my role model too. He is a very good sensei and believes in me and always encourages me to do good and have fun.

“My sensei has my back always,” he told IOL. When asked about words of encouragement to other children who may be scared to join the dojo, Qaa’id said: “Come to Hiro Dojo and you won’t be scared. It’s a safe place. We laugh a lot but we work hard. “Karate is a lifestyle, it’s not just about punching and kicking; it’s about self defence and discipline. Children should join.”

In 2018, sensei Rafeeq Larney, 33, established Hiro Dojo and he is extremely proud of Qaa’id’s success. “We are extremely proud of Qaa’id’s development and recent success. He may be tiny in stature but stronger and faster than many children his age. “It’s his discipline and hard work that separate him from the rest. Karate has always been a part of me, a way of life,” Larney said.

The sensei believes as a sport, karate is exciting and competitive, which allows children to express their energy in the right arena. “Children learn not only to defend themselves but learn to develop respect, dedication, humility, discipline in all forms of life. With everything happening today, Covid-19, gender-based violence and gangsterism, our children suffer the most. “In my opinion, karate provides an ideal outlet and a change in environment which is very important for a child to grow into a better and healthier adult.