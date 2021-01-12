Cape Town man allegedly caught with alcohol, drugs after curfew

Cape Town – A Cape Town man was arrested for not only disobeying a national curfew in Milnerton, but also being in possession of drugs and alcohol.

In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said officers in Milnerton were conducting a vehicle checkpoint on Monday when they came across the suspect at 9.30pm. The curfew begins at 9pm.

A box of mandrax tablets was seized by police in Milnerton. Photo: SAPS

Traut said not only did the suspect disregard the curfew, but was also found with a stash of alcohol and drugs.

“In the boot of his vehicle, he was carting six boxes of whiskey and a box of mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R30 000. He also had an amount of R24 080 in his possession which he could not account for,” Traut said.

The 44-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Wednesday.