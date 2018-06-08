Cape Town - A man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured when their car collided with a bus on the R304 in Joostenbergvlakte in Cape Town on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 9:30am and found that there was nothing they could do to save the driver, a man believed to be in his 50s. He was declared dead on the scene, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

"The passenger of the vehicle, a man believed to be in his 30s, had to be extricated from the car by fire and rescue personnel on scene. ER24 paramedics later treated him and transported him to a nearby hospital for further medical care. It is understood that not none of the passengers of the bus sustained any injuries in the collision," Siddall said.

African News Agency (ANA)