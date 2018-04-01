CAPE TOWN - A total of 154 suspects were arrested on drug possession charges in the Nyanga policing cluster in Cape Town over the past few days, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.





The Nyanga policing cluster consists of six police stations, including Nyanga, Elsies River, Bishop Lavis, Gugulethu, Manenberg and Philippi East. The stations have some of the highest crime rates in South Africa.





"Members in the Nyanga Cluster worked tirelessly during this week and they searched a total of 60 houses, arresting 154 suspects for the illegal possession of drugs," Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said in a statement.





"Drugs confiscated included 5g Heroin, 67g tik (methampethamine), 8702 Mandrax tablets and 268g dagga."





Officers arrested 53 wanted suspects and recovered three illegal firearms.





"Five stolen vehicles were recovered and a total of 197 Vehicle Check Points (VCPs) were held throughout the Cluster," van Wyk said.





"Five arrests were executed for the possession of dangerous weapons and 16 suspects were arrested for the possession of possibly stolen goods."





