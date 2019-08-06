File picture: SAPS Twitter

CAPE TOWN - Two vehicle examiners are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Tuesday where they face charges of fraud and corruption. In a statement, police spokesman Captain Philani Nkwalase said the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team and the department of transport and public works worked together to arrest the men, implicated in processing fraudulent vehicle certificates.

"The duo aged 29 and 30 was arrested on Monday at Universal Roadworthy Station in Philippi.

"They were allegedly involved in issuing fraudulent roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were physically tested at the centre and the defects were overlooked in exchange for money. Nine vehicles were allegedly granted fraudulent road worthy certificates between June 2018 and July 2019", Nkwalase said.

He said the alleged fraud and corruption was discovered in May 2019 when a truck was checked during a routine traffic patrol. It failed the inspection, despite passing the roadworthy test just an hour before.

Police uncovered another eight vehicles which had similarly passed the test, despite not meeting the requirements.

Nkwalase said more arrests were expected.

