Cape Town police dog sniffs out imitation firearm

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s metro police department has commended one of its trained dogs, K9 Kiara, after it managed to sniff out an imitation firearm, leading to the arrest of three of four suspects.

All together, officers made four arrests in two separate incidents on Wednesday evening, metro police spokesperson Superintendent Ruth Solomons said on Thursday.

Just after 7pm, she said, a minibus taxi was stopped in the central business district after the driver disregarded a red traffic signal.

Cape Town Metro Police confiscated this weapon on Wednesday evening. Photo: Cape Town Metro Police

Police officers noticed the occupants of the vehicle appeared nervous and requested to search the vehicle.

“K9 Kiara led officers to an imitation firearm under the driver’s seat. One of the occupants was also found with a packet of tik (methamphetamine),” Solomons said.

Three suspects aged 32, 37 and 40 were subsequently arrested and face charges of the illegal possession of drugs and a firearm.

Also on Wednesday in Athlone, police chased a suspicious male in Bokmakierie, during which he dropped a packet containing nine sachets of methamphetamine.

A suspect was caught in possession of cannabis and methamphetamine in Athlone. Photo: Cape Town Metro Police

The suspect ran to his home and hid in his bedroom. Upon following him there, officers also found a round of ammunition and a substantial amount of cannabis.

The 39-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested on charges of the illegal possession of drugs and ammunition.

All suspects are due to appear in the respective courts once charged, Solomons said.

African News Agency (ANA)